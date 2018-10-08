Tuesday's back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney says Jose Mourinho should not be blamed for the club's slow start to the season
The Guardian
In the Guardian, Eden Hazard is said to be facing a dilemma over whether to stay at Chelsea or seek a move to Real Madrid
Metro
Hazard again in the Metro, admitting Real Madrid is a "dream" move
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, Hazard again "torn" between Chelsea and Real
Daily Express
It's Hazard's links with Real again in the Daily Express

