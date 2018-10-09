Aaron Ramsey: Ian Wright backs Arsenal contract 'stance' on Wales misfielder

Aaron Ramsey has scored 14 goals for Wales in 55 appearances

Arsenal are right to stand firm in contract talks with Aaron Ramsey and risk losing the Wales midfielder for nothing, says club great Ian Wright.

Ramsey, 27, looks set to leave next summer after a four-year deal was withdrawn by the Premier League club.

"I have to stick with Arsenal as they have to make this kind of stance because of the amount of players we've lost in this fashion," Wright said.

"Of course Arsenal would want him to stay but they must make this stance."

Wright agrees that the talented Ramsey, who has scored 59 goals in 338 appearances since joining Arsenal from Cardiff City for £5m in June 2008, would be a loss but points to the emergence of players such as Alex Iwobi to fill the ranks.

"We've seen him [Ramsey] in the Euros dominating when he was absolutely fantastic, we've seen the season [2013-14] he has with Arsenal scoring 20-plus goals and was amazing, we've seen he can score in big games, winning cup finals," Wright told BBC Radio 5 live.

"But in respect of a consistent performer for the season, making the difference in the league when he's needed? When was the last time he's done that?

"Are they going to pay the kind of money he probably wants when you've got someone coming through like Iwobi?

"The impact he's made in the last few games Iwobi, coming on and he's actually replaced Ramsey and he's made an impact.

"Maybe [Arsenal manager] Unai Emery has seen that."

Ramsey - who is with Wales preparing for a friendly with Spain and the nations League game against the Republic of Ireland - has been linked with moves to Spain and Italy, as well as rival clubs in the Premier League.