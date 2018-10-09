Scottish women's game 'stifled' by lack of compensation payments - Alan Burrows

Motherwell recently celebrated winning promotion to the SWPL's top flight

A lack of compensation payments for young players moving to bigger clubs is stifling women's football in Scotland, says Motherwell chief Alan Burrows.

Burrows believes the current system acts as a "real deterrent" for clubs to invest in their women's teams.

He wants the Scottish Women's Premier League to adopt a similar system to the men's game, where clubs are compensated for developing academy players.

"We want to give it parity, it deserves parity," Burrows told BBC Scotland.

"At the moment effectively there is no reward to keep the wheels turning at the back end."

Only four of the 23 players in Shelley Kerr's last national women's squad play their club football in Scotland.

Fifteen of them play in England, with Hibernian duo Kirsty Smith and Lizzie Arnot among the latest players to head south after joining Manchester United's new women's team, while Christie Murray left Glasgow City to join Liverpool Ladies.

"It has reached the point where Shelley may end up picking a squad in the not too distant future that contains no domestic Scottish players in it," noted Fir Park chief executive Burrows. "I think that is a real worrying sign."

The issue has come into sharper focus for Motherwell Ladies after their recent promotion to the top tier in Scotland, clinching the SWPL 2 title with five games to go.

Next season new licensing criteria will be introduced for teams in the top flight, with clubs required to provide a player pathway development program.

"If the SFA requires a player pathway for young female players to develop to play in first teams, then it is very difficult for clubs up here who run their women's team to look at that in any great depth because of that disability at the back end," Burrows added.

"I think Fifa are currently reviewing this which I think is very positive.

"If we lose a player from our professional [male] youth academy, then all the way through from the age of 11 to 21, there is a compensation entitlement for the club.

"That takes into account the time, effort and money spent and continues to encourage clubs like Motherwell to produce young talented players.

"I would like to see the same applied to the women's game. We can be sensible about it; we don't need to start at anything like the same levels of compensation as the men's game given the finances involved.

"If we protect our clubs then hopefully more of the better players stay up here, but if they don't, at least clubs will be compensated so they can find the next batch of players coming through the pipeline."