FA Cup: Salford City is 'glamour tie' for Marine in fourth qualifying round

Graham Alexander has led Salford City to the top of the National League after 15 games of their first season in the fifth tier

A home draw against National League leaders Salford City in the FA Cup is a "glamour tie" for Marine, says chairman Paul Leary.

Marine, who play in England's seventh tier, will host Graham Alexander's side in the fourth qualifying round during the weekend of 20-21 October.

Salford are co-owned by five former Manchester United players.

"It's a fantastic occasion for Marine and it's our biggest game for a long time," Leary told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"It really is the glamour tie of the round. They're going for promotion to the EFL, they've got huge backing from the Class of 92 and massive aspirations on the football side.

"To play a club of the stature of Salford is absolutely amazing."

Marine have made numerous appearances in the FA Cup first round and went as far as round three in the 1992-93 season, losing at Crewe.

Leary added: "We are a good team and we'll do our best to get something out of the game. It'll be a real challenge for us but our players will be up for it."