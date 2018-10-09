Cape Verde coach Rui Aguas understands Jovan Cabral's snub

Sporting Lisbon's Jovane Cabral was born in Cape Verde but hopes to play for Portugal in the future

Cape Verde coach Rui Aguas understands the decision of Jovane Cabral to turn his back on the country of his birth and attempt to play for Portugal instead.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the sensations of the new season for Sporting Lisbon.

He has already been linked to a variety of top clubs around Europe, including Barcelona.

Cabral was born in Assomada in Cape Verde and moved to Portugal four years ago to join Sporting and now wants to get his Portuguese nationality in order to play for their national team.

Despite having played for Cape Verde the forward would be eligible to swap allegiances as his only appearance was in a 2017 friendly against Luxembourg.

However under Fifa statutes in order to make that change, unless he can prove he his biological parent or grandparent was born in Portugal, he will have continue living in Portugal until he is 23.

One of the criteria in the statutes of football's world governing body is that any player who assumes a new nationality he must have "lived continuously for at least five years after reaching the age of 18 on the territory of the relevant association."

Last month he ignored a call-up from Aguas for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Lesotho, to the anger of the coach, who voiced his criticism in the Portuguese press.

But now, Aguas, himself a former Portugal international and is in his second spell as coach of the Blue Sharks, has told BBC Sport he understands Cabral.

"He didn't come and he didn't say anything at all which was not correct. But at the same time, I understand what he is feeling," the coach said.

"He plays for a big club here in Portugal and he wants to try and play for the national team, just like others have done in the past."

Cape Verde will have six Portuguese-based players in their squad for the two matches against Tanzania in Group L.

The first qualifier is in Praia on 12 October with the return in Dar-es-Salaam four days later.

The Blue Sharks, who qualified for the Nations Cup in 2013 and 2015, are currently bottom of the group with one point from two matches - three points behind leaders Uganda.

Cape Verde Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marcio Evora (Cova da Piedade, Portugal), Thierry Graça (Estoril, Portugal), Elber Lopes (Feyenoord Rotterdam, Netherlands)

Defenders: Tiago Almeida (Académico Viseu, Portugal), Diney Borges (Estoril, Portugal), Steven Fortes (Toulouse, France), Gegê (Al Fayha, Saudi Arabia), Carlos Ponck (Desportivo Aves, Portugal), Nivaldo Santos (Concordia Chiasjna, Romania), Stopira (Videoton, Hungary), Fernando Varela (PAOK Salonika, Greece)

Midfielders: Babanco (Feirense, Portugal), Jeffrey Fortes (Excelsior Rotterdam, Netherlands), Bruno Leite (FK Haugesund, Norway), Cleiton Mendonça (Esperança Calheta), Platini (Politehnica Iasi, Romania), Nuno Rocha (Universitatea Craiova, Romania)

Forwards: Nuno da Costa (Racing Strasbourg, France), Anderson Gomes (FC Batuque), Ricardo Gomes (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia), Ryan Mendes (Al Sharjah, United Arab Emirates), Heldon Ramos (Al Taawon, Saudi Arabia), Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray, Turkey), Djaniny Semedo (Al Ahli Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Julio Tavares (Dijon, France).