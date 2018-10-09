Manchester United's Nemanja Matic pulls out of Serbia squad with injury

Nemanja Matic has 45 caps for Serbia

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has withdrawn from the Serbia squad ahead of their Nations League fixtures.

Matic, 30, will miss Serbia's matches against Montenegro and Romania due to an unspecified injury.

United have confirmed the player will return to the club "to complete his rehabilitation".

He is a doubt for their next Premier League clash which is against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 20.

Old Trafford manager Jose Mourinho could also be without Luke Shaw against Chelsea after the left-back returned to Manchester injured from England duty on Monday, ahead of the Three Lions' double-header internationals against Croatia and Spain.