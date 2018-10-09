Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones faces two-match ban for 'simulation'

Media playback is not supported on this device Did Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones dive?

Kilmarnock forward Jordan Jones faces a potential two-game ban for diving after being cited by the Scottish FA.

Jones has been issued with a notice of complaint for simulation as a result of going down in the box to win the decisive penalty in Kilmarnock's 2-1 win at Dundee on Saturday.

Footage suggested there was no contact on Jones from Dundee's Cammy Kerr.

The winger's hearing will take place on Thursday and if proven guilty he will miss Killie's next two matches.

Dundee manager Neil McCann said after the match that he felt "robbed" by the award from referee Steven McLean which meant his side remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

He told BBC Scotland: "I feel a bit cheated. I feel sorry for them [the Dundee players] because yet again I just feel like we've been robbed. We put so much effort into it and got nothing to show.

"We work in an environment where decisions are so important and that decision has totally changed the outcome of this match."

In April last year, Ross County midfielder Alex Schalk accepted a two-game suspension for diving during a 2-2 draw with Celtic.

While in 2016, Hearts forward Jamie Walker was found guilty of diving to win a penalty against the Parkhead club.