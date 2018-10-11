Can you name the England XI that lost to Croatia in 2007?
England
Croatia have made a recent habit of inflicting misery on English football fans.
In the summer just gone, they ended England's quest to claim a first World Cup in 52 years by knocking Gareth Southgate's side out in the semi-finals in Russia.
Before that, though, on a wet and miserable night at Wembley in November 2007, they stopped England qualifying for Euro 2008 with a 3-2 qualifying victory.
Most of you will probably remember England's manager that night - the man lampooned afterwards by the press as the 'Wally with a Brolly'. But can you recall the starting XI he fielded?
You have three minutes to name them all...
