Can you name the England XI that lost to Croatia in 2007?

The game in November 2007 against Croatia was Steve McClaren's last in charge of England

Croatia have made a recent habit of inflicting misery on English football fans.

In the summer just gone, they ended England's quest to claim a first World Cup in 52 years by knocking Gareth Southgate's side out in the semi-finals in Russia.

Before that, though, on a wet and miserable night at Wembley in November 2007, they stopped England qualifying for Euro 2008 with a 3-2 qualifying victory.

Most of you will probably remember England's manager that night - the man lampooned afterwards by the press as the 'Wally with a Brolly'. But can you recall the starting XI he fielded?

You have three minutes to name them all...