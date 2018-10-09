Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson in "better place" after MK Dons experience

Robbie Neilson was unveiled today at Tannadice

New Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson says he is "in a far better place" after his spell as MK Dons boss.

Neilson was in charge of the Dons for just over a year before leaving by mutual consent in January 2017.

He has now signed a deal up until the end of next season at Tannadice and the man who guided Hearts to promotion in 2015 is relishing his new challenge.

"I had a great time down there," said Neilson, who took MK to 12th in League One in his first season.

"The first eight or nine months were brilliant. It's a great club with great people.

"The issue in England is if you have two or three months that are difficult then that's the end. You accept that.

"It was a fantastic experience and I feel coming back I'm in a far better place than I was when I went down."

The United support will be hoping Neilson can bring about the same success he created at Tynecastle for another Championship promotion push.

In their second straight season in the division, the Tayside club are currently fourth , eight points behind league leaders Ayr United.

"Every job you go into is a challenge," the former United player told BBC Scotland.

"I know what this club can be. I was here when we were qualifying for Europe, finishing in the top six, beating the Old Firm and this place was rocking.

"I know the pressure and demands of the city but it excites me to be part of that and help them."

Neilson also spoke to Partick Thistle about their vacant manager's job, but the man who played for United in 2011-12 knew the role at Tannadice was the one for him.

"It ticked a lot of boxes," he added.

"When you come out of football at time you can maybe jump into places that aren't the right ones for you.

"I'm so pleased I waited to get it and I'm really thankful to the chairman for giving me that opportunity because I really think I can do things here."