Stephen Ireland: Bolton Wanderers sign ex-Stoke midfielder on 'short-term' deal

Stephen Ireland scored six times in 70 appearances for Stoke City

Championship side Bolton have signed former Stoke, Manchester City and Aston Villa midfielder Stephen Ireland on a deal described as "short-term".

The ex-Republic of Ireland man, 32, was released by the Potters in June after relegation from the Premier League.

Ireland made five appearances last season, having missed the entire 2016-17 campaign after breaking his leg.

"We've got a lot of games coming up and I'm sure he will make a contribution," said Bolton boss Phil Parkinson.

Ireland - who has never played outside the top flight - started his career with Manchester City, featuring 138 times before joining Villa for £8m in 2010.

