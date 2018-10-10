Aberdeen's Scott McKenna 'understands' why Aston Villa bid was rejected

Scott McKenna says he is focused at Aberdeen

Scott McKenna "completely understands" why Aberdeen rejected a deadline-day Aston Villa bid to sign him.

The English Championship club made an offer, reported to be £6.5m, for the 21-year-old Scotland centre-back.

McKenna had also attracted a £3.5m bid from Celtic but insists he is in no rush to leave Pittodrie.

"If I keep playing well, there will be more to come. If there is an offer that is right, I will get a chance to move on," he told RedTV.

"But now I am fully focused and enjoying playing for Aberdeen and wanting to be part of a successful team, winning trophies."

Celtic had made an unsuccessful bid in an attempt to take the defender to Glasgow over a week before the summer transfer window closed.

But interest in McKenna was not over as Aberdeen stood firm despite an offer that would have made him the Scottish Premiership club's biggest transfer sale.

"I was not even thinking about it," he explained. "Then, on deadline day, I had been doing some running at the Barracks and, when I got back in my car, there were some missed calls from my agent.

"I phoned him back and he said there had been an offer from another club, Aston Villa.

"The club decided to knock it back and it is fine. It was the last day of the window, so it would have been difficult to get someone else in within that space of time."