NI League Cup third round: Crusaders survive scare to beat Ballinamallard
Crusaders came from behind to beat Championship strugglers Ballinamallard United 2-1 in the League Cup third round with Matthew Snoddy's late goal.
Joe Gormley's second of the game earned Cliftonville a last-gasp 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers who had been 2-0 down.
Jude Winchester's goal in added time saw Ballymena United defeat H&W Welders 1-0 and Michael McLellan netted twice as Ards saw off Dergview 4-1.
Seanan Clucas struck late in extra-time to see Dungannon beat Warrenpoint 3-2.
The draw for the quarter-finals will be made on Saturday, with the other three ties - Glentoran v Coleraine, Linfield v Institute and Newry City v Portadown - to be played on Tuesday 30 October.
|Bet McLean League Cup third round - Results
|Ballymena Utd
|1-0
|H&W Welders
|Cliftonville
|3-2
|Carrick Rangers
|Crusaders
|2-1
|Ballinamallard Utd
|Dergview
|1-4
|Ards
|Warrenpoint Town
|2-3
|Dungannon Swifts (aet)