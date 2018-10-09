NI League Cup third round: Crusaders survive scare to beat Ballinamallard

Ballinamallard's Matty Smyth in action against David Cushley of Crusaders

Crusaders came from behind to beat Championship strugglers Ballinamallard United 2-1 in the League Cup third round with Matthew Snoddy's late goal.

Joe Gormley's second of the game earned Cliftonville a last-gasp 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers who had been 2-0 down.

Jude Winchester's goal in added time saw Ballymena United defeat H&W Welders 1-0 and Michael McLellan netted twice as Ards saw off Dergview 4-1.

Seanan Clucas struck late in extra-time to see Dungannon beat Warrenpoint 3-2.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be made on Saturday, with the other three ties - Glentoran v Coleraine, Linfield v Institute and Newry City v Portadown - to be played on Tuesday 30 October.

