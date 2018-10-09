Dave Reddin: Football Association 'satisfied' after closing bullying inquiry

England manager Gareth Southgate with Dave Reddin, right

The Football Association says it is "entirely satisfied" after closing an investigation into allegations of bullying made against head of team strategy and performance Dave Reddin.

A written complaint was sent to the FA with concerns about Reddin in 2017.

A Telegraph report alleged the FA failed to properly follow-up the complaint, something the national governing body disputes.

The FA said it took all of the allegations "very seriously".

It did not disclose the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation came after an anonymous whistle-blower informed the newspaper of a written complaint about Reddin, saying he left colleagues "in tears, suffering with stress-related illnesses and being forced to leave the organisation".

The Telegraph says the complaint letter was sent to FA chief executive Martin Glenn and human resources director Rachel Brace, and named nine of Reddin's colleagues who were alleged to have "expressed concerns" about him.

A FA spokesperson said in a statement: "In October 2017 the FA received an anonymous letter raising certain concerns in relation to Dave Reddin.

"The FA took all of the allegations raised very seriously and undertook and investigation. We are entirely satisfied that the matters were appropriately investigated and concluded.

"As this matter relates to the personal data of current employees we are not in a position to comment further."

Reddin, who held key roles in England's 2003 Rugby World Cup triumph and Great Britain's London 2012 Olympics successes, was appointed as FA head of performance services in August 2013, beginning the role in February 2014.

He became head of team strategy and performance in December 2015, with responsibilities for performance medicine, performance analysis and insight, player insights, physical performance, nutrition and people and team development.

His role includes work with all England teams, including the senior men's team.

The Telegraph said Reddin did not respond to requests for comment.