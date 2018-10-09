Manuel Pellegrini: Malaga roundabout named after club's former boss

Manuel Pellegrini spent three seasons with Malaga before moving to Manchester City

A stand honouring you in the club's new ground? A lifelike statue outside the players' entrance? Try a roundabout bearing your name in the city centre...

It seems life has gone full circle for former Malaga boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The West Ham manager returned to the Costa del Sol on Tuesday for the unveiling of a roundabout named in his honour by Malaga's city council.

Pellegrini's three years with La Rosaleda brought about one of the club's most successful spells.

The Chilean took Malaga to the Champions League quarter-finals in the 2012-13 season, having finished fourth in La Liga the previous year.

"They were three wonderful years," the 65-year-old told the club website.

Pellegrini arrived at Malaga from Real Madrid and left the club in 2013 to become Manchester City manager.

Malaga were relegated to the Spanish second tier last season, but sit top of the league after eight games this term.

"I am very happy that the team is now climbing to return to La Liga, which is where it belongs," added Pellegrini.