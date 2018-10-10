Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Blackburn, Livingston, Griffiths, Lafferty, Halkett, Mulgrew

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are keen to re-sign Livingston centre-half Craig Halkett, who was released by the Ibrox club in 2016, but they face competition from English Championship duo Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers for the 23-year-old who is out of contract next summer. (Football Insider)

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty's international future is in doubt after he pulled out of Northern Ireland's games with Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina, the 31-year-old declaring himself unfit to travel due to an Achilles strain despite his club informing the Irish FA he was fit. (Scottish Sun)

Striker Kyle Lafferty, who returned to Rangers from Hearts this summer, admits the new fitness regime Steven Gerrard has put in place at Ibrox has left him feeling fitter than any time in the last six years. (The Herald)

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths, who pulled out of the Scotland squad saying he wants to work on his fitness, is adamant he has no recollection of "liking" an abusive tweet about Scotland head coach Alex McLeish and rival striker Steven Naismith. (Daily Record)

Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew says some players are as angry as the fans at Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths' decision to pull out of the squad. (Daily Mail)

Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew says the Scotland squad will welcome back Leigh Griffiths whenever he is ready to return despite some sharing the fans' disappointment that the Celtic striker has pulled out of the squad. (Scottish Sun)

Charlie Mulgrew, the Blackburn Rovers defender, has admitted coming under pressure from his club manager to consider his future as a Scotland international. (The Times)

Blackburn Rovers centre-half Charlie Mulgrew has vowed to be a Scotland player until his body tells him to stop - and wants to carry on until he is 40. (The Herald)

Every player is under constant pressure from their club manager to find a reason not to report for international duty, Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew has admitted. (The Scotsman)

Hibernian midfielder Daryl Horgan will play no part in the upcoming international double-header after Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill decided to trim six players from his squad. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Steven Pressley, along with assistant Brian Reid, has been sacked by Cypriot club Pafos after picking up only one point in their first four games of the new season, the decision coming only months after the former Scotland defender was rewarded with a two-year contract extension after steering them clear of relegation. (The Scotsman)

Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill has emerged as a contender for the managerial vacancy with Partick Thistle, with former Ross County boss Jim McIntyre and Gary Caldwell, last in charge of Chesterfield, also in the running. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee fans groups have lodged a complaint with the Scottish FA against Steven McLean, who awarded a penalty to Kilmarnock for which winger Jordan Jones has been subsequently cited for diving, claiming the referee should not have been in charge of their side's 2-1 defeat because his dad is a former Rugby Park player. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland will hope the appointment of Polish referee Daniel Stefanski continues to be a good omen in Israel on Thursday, the 41-year-old having been in charge as Rangers defeated Russian outfit Ufa in the Europa League play-off round earlier this season. (The National)

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, who will miss Israel's Nations League meeting with Scotland, has backed international team-mate Moanes Dabour to shine again in Haifa, just as the striker did when scoring a double in RB Salzburg's recent Europa League win over Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has hailed Ibrox as one of the best stadiums he has ever played in, having featured twice there against Rangers for Parma. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have reappointed Hong Kong businessman Barry Scott, who was part of a group that provided £6.5m in loans to Rangers in January 2016, to the club's board of directors just five months after he left the club along with Paul Murray soon after Graeme Murty was axed as manager. (Daily Record)