Libya coach Adel Amrouche quits days before Nigeria game

Adel Amrouche lead Libya to a 0-0 draw against South Africa in his only competitive match in charge

Libya coach Adel Amrouche has resigned just four days before the Mediterranean Knights play Nigeria in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) confirmed his departure and added that his assistant Omar Al-Maryami will take over in an interim capacity.

The LFF also added it is looking to take action against Amrouche over his sudden departure.

BBC Sport understands that one of his main complaints was unpaid wages.

While Amrouche told the Reuters news agency he was frustrated by working conditions with the team.

The 50-year-old, who was born in Algeria, was only appointed in May and his first match in charge last month saw Libya force a 0-0 draw in South Africa.

Forced to play all their home qualifiers at a neutral venue because of the tenuous security situation in the North African country, Libya travel to face Nigeria on Friday and then play them again in the return in Sfax, Tunisia on Monday.

Libya have four points from their first two games in their bid to qualify for the 2019 finals in Cameroon, ahead of South Africa on goal difference with Nigeria one point behind.

The Seychelles are last in the group without any points with only the top two teams qualifying for the finals next June.