Ex-Arsenal star Christopher Wreh suspended in Liberia

Former Arsenal player Christopher Wreh played 36 times for Liberia scoring 11 goals

Former Arsenal player and Liberia under-20 coach Christopher Wreh has been suspended for six months by the country's football association (LFA).

Wreh also coaches local top-flight side Nimba United and his suspension comes after he insulted match officials when he was sent off during a league match last month.

The former Liberia international, who won the Premier League and FA Cup double during with Arsenal in 1998, was angered by the dismissal of two of his players.

The two players, Michael Fahnbulleh and Darlington Farley, were also suspended for a year for the actions during the match.

Fahnbulleh physically assaulted a player of LPRC Oilers after he was red-carded for violent conduct.

Farley insulted and then attacked match referee after he was shown a red card for violent conduct immediately after the match.

Liberia, under Wreh's guidance, lost to 2-1 to The Gambia in the final of the West African Football Union Under-20 tournament in May in Monrovia.

The trio have joined Watanga FC goalkeeper Sam Doegbee, who was also suspended for a year for assaulting a referee George earlier this month.