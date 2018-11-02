Truro City end Torquay United groundshare because of development delays
- From the section Football
Truro City are set to move back to Treyew Road after delays in plans to build a supermarket on the site.
Truro left their home ground in August to share at Torquay United with Lidl planning to build a store on the site.
But discussions over the development are still ongoing and work has yet to begin on building the store.
The board of the National League has agreed to the move, subject to a ground inspection and an agreement with the developers that own Treyew Road.
"If all goes to plan we're hoping to get back before Christmas," Truro chairman Peter Masters said.
Truro hope to move to the planned new Stadium for Cornwall.
Work on that development has yet to begin, with Truro City's contribution of £2m towards the £12m project tied up the agreement for work to start at Treyew Road.
Last month Cornish Pirates and Truro and Penwith College - the other two partners in the Stadium for Cornwall project - announced they would up their funding to £3m each to cover any shortfall from Truro City.
Cornwall Council have pledged £3m on the proviso that that figure is matched by central government.
National League rules state a club can move grounds provided they have written consent from the league's board.
The White Tigers have the lowest gates in National League South - just 86 people watched their 2-1 loss to Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South last week - with 'home' fans facing a 180-mile round-trip for to watch their team.
It is the latest twist on a long-running saga over whether a new stadium will be built in Truro.
Initially the football club had wanted to build a separate ground close to the site of the Stadium for Cornwall, and both schemes were given planning approval in July 2015.
But in April 2017 both clubs announced they would share the Stadium for Cornwall and Truro shelved their plans.
Stadium for Cornwall timeline
- May 2010: Cornwall Council launch feasibility study into ground
- May 2012: Councillors vote against public funding
- January 2014: Developers say supermarket would fund stadium
- April 2015: Truro City submit plans for rival ground
- July 2015: PM David Cameron lends support as planning permission given
- December 2016: Pirates director estimates work will start "in middle of 2017"
- March 2017: Truro chairman told their ground is not viable
- April 2017: Truro and Pirates set to share Stadium for Cornwall
- July 2018: Truro announce plans to share a ground with Torquay United for 2018-19 season
- August 2018: Groundworks begin on Stadium for Cornwall site
- November 2018: Delays over Lidl's plan for supermarket at Treyew Road - Truro City move back