Truro City end Torquay United groundshare because of development delays

Truro City have called Treyew Road their home for more than 50 years

Truro City are set to move back to Treyew Road after delays in plans to build a supermarket on the site.

Truro left their home ground in August to share at Torquay United with Lidl planning to build a store on the site.

But discussions over the development are still ongoing and work has yet to begin on building the store.

The board of the National League has agreed to the move, subject to a ground inspection and an agreement with the developers that own Treyew Road.

"If all goes to plan we're hoping to get back before Christmas," Truro chairman Peter Masters said.

Truro hope to move to the planned new Stadium for Cornwall.

Work on that development has yet to begin, with Truro City's contribution of £2m towards the £12m project tied up the agreement for work to start at Treyew Road.

Last month Cornish Pirates and Truro and Penwith College - the other two partners in the Stadium for Cornwall project - announced they would up their funding to £3m each to cover any shortfall from Truro City.

Cornwall Council have pledged £3m on the proviso that that figure is matched by central government.

National League rules state a club can move grounds provided they have written consent from the league's board.

The White Tigers have the lowest gates in National League South - just 86 people watched their 2-1 loss to Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South last week - with 'home' fans facing a 180-mile round-trip for to watch their team.

The Stadium for Cornwall will house at least 10,000 supporters

It is the latest twist on a long-running saga over whether a new stadium will be built in Truro.

Initially the football club had wanted to build a separate ground close to the site of the Stadium for Cornwall, and both schemes were given planning approval in July 2015.

But in April 2017 both clubs announced they would share the Stadium for Cornwall and Truro shelved their plans.

Stadium for Cornwall timeline