Israel v Scotland: Andi Herzog & Beram Kayal lead Israeli challenge

Israel were beaten by Northern Ireland in Belfast in September

If you think Scotland's major tournament intermission has been tortuous, spare a thought for the Israelis.

Almost half a century has drifted by since the Middle-Eastern nation competed at their only finals, the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. Since then, it has been consistent, and in many cases abject, failure.

In August, the Israeli FA made the controversial decision to appoint Austrian football legend Andi Herzog as their new national coach.

Controversial given the former Rapid Vienna and Bayern Munich player is one of the main reasons for their lengthy absence from finals, given his late goal against them denied the Israeli's a place at the 2002 World Cup. That is arguably the closest they have come to ending their tournament hiatus.

The appointment of the untried Herzog moved the former Celtic and Israel midfielder Eyal Berkovic to suggest a visit to a "psychiatrist" for whoever made the decision. He also described the coach as an "Israel hater" on social media.

However, there are confident noises coming from the Israel squad that they can make a push for Euro 2020, starting against the Scots in Haifa.

What is Israel's form like?

They have not had their problems to seek in recent times, comfortably missing out on Euro 2016 and this year's World Cup.

They are also on the back foot in this tournament, having lost their opening game away to Albania last month But, the 1-0 defeat was harsh on the visitors, who created several chances and were unlucky not to take at least a point in Elbasan.

That said, they have lost each of their last four games - including a 3-0 defeat in Belfast against Northern Ireland last time out. In fact, you can only find one win in their last 10 and that against Liechtenstein

Another issue is the injury-enforced absence of star man Eran Zahavi, twice football of the year in his country, who earns £10m a year playing for Chinese club Guangzhou. It makes him the highest paid Israeli sports person.

Who are the players to watch?

Israel captain Bibras Natkho, right, has won 52 caps

Bibras Natkho: After a fruitful almost eight years in Russia, where he played Champions League football for both Rubin Kazan and CSKA Moscow, Natkho joined Greek side Olympiacos in the summer. The Israel captain helps anchor the midfield and, with 52 caps, he brings a wealth of experience.

Beram Kayal: The midfielder needs little introduction to Scottish fans after spending five seasons at Celtic - indeed his son Pirlo was born in Glasgow. Since leaving, the 30-year-old has played for Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League.

Moanes Dabour: The Salzburg striker scored twice against Celtic in the Europa League last week and is in the form of his life, having scored 22 club goals last term and 15 already this season