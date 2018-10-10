Burnley defender Kevin Long signs new deal

Long started 16 Premier League games last season

Burnley defender Kevin Long has signed a new deal with the club until June 2021.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international joined the Clarets from Cork City in 2010 and is their longest serving current player.

Long has made five appearances for Burnley so far this season, with one in the Premier League, three in the Europa League and a Carabao Cup outing.

"Talks began at the end of last season and moved on from there," he said.

Long started 16 league games last season, scoring one goal as Burnley finished seventh.

"I want to be playing games and I'm not happy when I'm not in the team," he added.

"My main aim is to get in the starting line-up. But you can only pick 11 and I have to be patient and keep working hard."