Jamal Lewis: Norwich City full-back extends contract until June 2023

Jamal Lewis scored his first goal for Norwich in their FA Cup defeat by Chelsea in January

Norwich City full-back Jamal Lewis has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until the end of June 2023.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland international has made 11 appearances for the Canaries this season.

Head coach Daniel Farke told the club website: "Jamal has grown up so much that we don't speak about him so much as a young player anymore.

"He's always there with a high consistency and he's a real fixed point in our plan."