Aberdeen concerned despite winning extra Scottish League Cup semi-final tickets

Rangers and Aberdeen meet in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden

Aberdeen have urged "more transparency" over ticket allocations for showpiece games after winning their battle for more League Cup semi-final briefs.

The Pittodrie club will now receive 20,300 tickets for their Hampden tie with Rangers on Sunday 28 October.

They complained to the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) about their original 16,800 allocation.

"That it's taken 10 days since the draw leaves a lot to be desired," said commercial director Rob Wicks.

"We sincerely hope the SPFL will have learnt from this experience. Allocations have to be done on a basis which puts supporters first. Our fans deserve to know these facts."

Wicks' words echo those of his chairman, Stewart Milne, who on Monday called for the SPFL and the Scottish FA to hold a summit to address concerns over the semi-final arrangements and recent refereeing decisions.

Following the semi-final draw on 28 September, the SPFL initially announced that both matches would be played at Hampden on the same day, leading to both Aberdeen and Hearts to complain about travel arrangements to Glasgow for their fans.

Five days later, one semi-final was moved to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium with a 13:30 start and the other switched to a 16:30 kick-off at Hampden.

"These unnecessary delays surrounding the venue and kick-off time of our match have impacted upon the time available to sell tickets," Wicks said.

Aberdeen say it required "intensive negotiations" before they received an increased number of premium tickets in the South Stand, plus additional briefs in the East Stand, for the 52,000-capacity stadium.

"Last Friday, we were told we'd get the North Stand if we sold substantially all of our initial allocation of 16,800 tickets," Wicks added.

"In good faith, we gave this information to our fans - only to find out yesterday that, in order to get the North Stand, we'd have to sell virtually all of our initial allocation of 16,800 tickets in a matter of just a few days, putting us in an impossible position."