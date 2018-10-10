Partick Thistle: Promotion the goal for new manager - Gerry Britton

Partick Thistle have lost six of their last eight matches in all competitions

Partick Thistle are searching for a new manager with the "personality" and "mindset" to deliver promotion this season, says Gerry Britton.

The Firhill chief executive is standing in on a caretaker basis following Saturday's sacking of Alan Archibald.

Britton, a former player and assistant manager at Thistle, said the hunt was "an exciting process".

"Promotion always has been and always will be the goal," Britton told BBC Scotland.

Thistle, who dropped into the Championship via the play-offs last May, sit eighth, with nine points from their opening eight league matches.

However, they are just two points behind Saturday's opponents, Dundee United, in fourth spot.

"If you look at the table it's so tight and that is going to be the way of it throughout the course of the season," said Britton. "Three games and three wins are going to take you into the top range.

"The club in a lot of ways took a chance with Alan. He had never managed before and gave us over five years of fantastic service.

"There are good applicants out there and we will consider them and we will speak to them which is vital for the board to get a handle on who they are and what they want to do.

"We don't have an identikit manager in mind. It's more about a profile. A personality, a character and a mindset that's more important than a specific CV or a specific period of experience of where they have been working or who they have been working with."