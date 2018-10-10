Corner, Italy. Conceded by Mykola Matvyenko.
Italy v Ukraine
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Italy
- 22Donnarumma
- 24Florenzi
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 15Biraghi
- 6VerrattiBooked at 51mins
- 14Jorginho
- 23Barella
- 20Bernardeschi
- 10Insigne
- 25Chiesa
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2Piccini
- 4Criscito
- 5Bonaventura
- 7Pellegrini
- 11Berardi
- 13Emerson
- 17Immobile
- 18Gagliardini
- 21Giovinco
- 26Acerbi
- 27Tonelli
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 21Karavayev
- 5BurdaBooked at 47mins
- 20RakitskiyBooked at 36mins
- 22Matvyenko
- 16Sydorchuk
- 11MarlosSubstituted forTsygankovat 45'minutes
- 17Zinchenko
- 8Malinovskiy
- 10Konoplyanka
- 18Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 1Boyko
- 2Butko
- 3Plastun
- 4Krivtsov
- 6Stepanenko
- 7Yarmolenko
- 9Kravets
- 13Petryak
- 14Kravets
- 15Tsygankov
- 19Makarenko
- 23Lunin
- Referee:
- Rade Obrenovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine).
Booking
Marco Verratti (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Italy).
Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oleksandr Karavayev (Ukraine).
Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (Italy) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Mykyta Burda (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Mykyta Burda (Ukraine).
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Italy).
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Italy. Federico Chiesa tries a through ball, but Cristiano Biraghi is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Italy 0, Ukraine 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Marlos.
Half Time
First Half ends, Italy 0, Ukraine 0.
Attempt saved. Marlos (Ukraine) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavayev.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Italy).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Attempt blocked. Nicolò Barella (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorginho.
Offside, Italy. Marco Verratti tries a through ball, but Nicolò Barella is caught offside.
Offside, Ukraine. Yaroslav Rakitskiy tries a through ball, but Roman Yaremchuk is caught offside.
Offside, Italy. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but Leonardo Bonucci is caught offside.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Booking
Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine).
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine).
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine).
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Marlos (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavayev.
Attempt saved. Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.