Irish Premiership: Newry will be no pushovers - Healy

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew is blocked by Newry's Declan Carville in last season's Irish Cup tie

Linfield boss David Healy expects a stern test from Newry City as he aims for a win which would see the Blues return to the top of the Premiership.

Pacesetters Glenavon, who sit a point above Linfield, are not in action this weekend so it opens the door for Healy's unbeaten team.

Newry lie ninth on their return to the top flight of local football.

"I've watched Newry Newry twice this season and I predict nothing but a tough game," said Healy.

The sides met in the Irish Cup last season with Linfield prevailing 1-0 at Windsor Park to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

"They gave us a real run for our money in that Irish Cup game," added Healy.

Windsor trip

"It will be their first time here in the Premiership since coming up and they will enjoy playing at Windsor Park."

Linfield maintained their unbeaten start to the league campaign with Monday night's 1-0 win over Belfast rivals Glentoran at the Oval.

The Glens will hope to bounce back in a Seaview game against champions Crusaders, who chalked up a 3-2 victory over Cliftonville in last Friday's north Belfast derby.

Just a point separates the sides with a Glentoran win taking them above Stephen Baxter's side and into third spot.

Crusaders midfielder Philip holds off the challenge of Glentoran's Marcus Kane

"We just have to regroup and go again on Saturday but we know Crusaders are a good side," said Glentoran manager Ronnie McFall.

Institute and Ballymena are both coming off wins last weekend as they prepare to meet at the Brandywell.

"Institute played some great football in their win over Ards and they are very well organised," said Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey.

"There's a real togetherness about the team and they kept going right to the end and scored a very late goal.

"We know just how tough it will be when we go to the Brandywell."

Saturday's other games sees Warrenpoint host an Ards side sitting two points below them in 11th.