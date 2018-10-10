Match ends, Indonesia 3, Myanmar 0.
Indonesia v Myanmar
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Indonesia
- 26Ardhiyasa
- 2Gede Juni AntaraSubstituted forTuasalamonyat 70'minutes
- 15Fajrin
- 16Aryanto
- 20FathierSubstituted forSulaemanat 80'minutes
- 4ZulfiandiSubstituted forAndriatmokoat 45'minutes
- 6DarmonoSubstituted forKusnandarat 79'minutes
- 18JayaSubstituted forVizcarraat 45'minutes
- 10Lilipaly
- 13Haryadi
- 9Gonçalves da CostaSubstituted forSetiawanat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ridho Djazulie
- 5Tuasalamony
- 7Vizcarra
- 11Kusnandar
- 14Pora
- 19Andriatmoko
- 22Sulaeman
- 23Pranata
- 27Setiawan
- 28Hehanusa
- 29Maulana
Myanmar
- 25Sann
- 4David
- 2Htike
- 3WinSubstituted forKyawat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 15Kyaw
- 8SoeSubstituted forHtetat 45'minutes
- 6Bo Bo
- 7OoSubstituted forLwinat 85'minutes
- 16AungSubstituted forYanat 61'minutes
- 22NaingSubstituted forThanat 45'minutes
- 11LwinBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKhantat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kyaw
- 5Kyaw
- 12Khant
- 14Yan
- 17Tun
- 19Htet
- 20Than
- 24Kyaw
- 26Lwin
- Referee:
- Hiroyuki Kimura
- Attendance:
- 4,217
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Indonesia 3, Myanmar 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Myanmar. Lwin Moe Aung replaces Ye Ko Oo.
Substitution
Substitution, Indonesia. Abdul Rahman Sulaeman replaces Alfath Fathier.
Substitution
Substitution, Indonesia. Dedi Kusnandar replaces Evan Dimas Darmono.
Substitution
Substitution, Myanmar. Khant Myat Kaung replaces Lwin Maung Maung.
Substitution
Substitution, Indonesia. Alfin Ismail Tuasalamony replaces Putu Gede Juni Antara.
Substitution
Substitution, Indonesia. Dedik Setiawan replaces Beto.
Substitution
Substitution, Myanmar. Yan Naing Oo replaces Si Thu Aung.
Booking
Kyaw Nanda (Myanmar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Lwin Maung Maung (Myanmar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Indonesia. Bayu Pradana Andriatmoko replaces Zulfiandi Zulfiandi.
Substitution
Substitution, Indonesia. Esteban Gabriel Vizcarra replaces Irfan Jaya.
Substitution
Substitution, Myanmar. Kyaw Nanda replaces Thein Than Win.
Substitution
Substitution, Myanmar. Htet Phyo Wai replaces Soe Maung Maung.
Substitution
Substitution, Myanmar. Than Htet Aung replaces Naing Kaung Sett.
Second Half
Second Half begins Indonesia 3, Myanmar 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Indonesia 3, Myanmar 0.
Goal!
Goal! Indonesia 3, Myanmar 0. Irfan Jaya (Indonesia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Indonesia 2, Myanmar 0. Irfan Jaya (Indonesia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Beto.
Goal!
Goal! Indonesia 1, Myanmar 0. Beto (Indonesia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Febri Haryadi.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.