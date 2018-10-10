Dean Smith: Aston Villa appoint new head coach with John Terry as assistant

Aston Villa finished five places above Brentford last season, losing in the play-off final

Aston Villa have named Dean Smith as their new head coach, with ex-Chelsea defender John Terry as his assistant.

Smith, 47, leaves Brentford, who he led to top-10 finishes in the Championship in each of his three seasons as boss.

Former England captain Terry, 37 retired on Sunday after leaving Villa in the summer, while Jesus Garcia Pitarch joins as sporting director.

Villa sacked Steve Bruce on 3 October after a run of one win in nine Championship games.

Smith is a lifelong Villa fan and joins from a Brentford side who are three points and eight places above them in the table.

"Dean has a clear and successful coaching philosophy as well as a real understanding of Aston Villa Football Club. He is also knowledgeable about the Championship," said Villa CEO Christian Purslow.

"John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean."

The Bees say assistant head coach Thomas Frank will take training on Thursday following Smith's departure.

