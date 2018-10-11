Zamora CF: Spanish club reveal new kit full of 'heart'
You'd be forgiven for thinking Zamora CF had designed a kit especially for Halloween.
Instead, they have taken the concept of giving 'blood, sweat and tears' during games a little further than usual.
Zamora, who play in group eight of Spain's Tercera Division - the country's fourth tier - have revealed a new Kappa shirt emblazoned with a graphic design of a human circulatory system.
The club crest also depicts an 'open heart' to represent its values.
What do you think, spooky or superb?