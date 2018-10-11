Zamora CF: Spanish club reveal new kit full of 'heart'

Zamora CF
Zamora CF play in group eight of Spain's Tercera Division

You'd be forgiven for thinking Zamora CF had designed a kit especially for Halloween.

Instead, they have taken the concept of giving 'blood, sweat and tears' during games a little further than usual.

Zamora, who play in group eight of Spain's Tercera Division - the country's fourth tier - have revealed a new Kappa shirt emblazoned with a graphic design of a human circulatory system.

The club crest also depicts an 'open heart' to represent its values.

What do you think, spooky or superb?

The striking Kappa kit design is also included on the players' shorts

