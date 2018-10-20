Fara Williams: Reading and England midfielder plots club and country future

Media playback is not supported on this device Williams and Reading all set for Arsenal

Women's Super League - Arsenal Women v Reading Women Venue: Meadow Park Date: Sunday, 21 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport Website and app with live text and video updates.

Fara Williams has seen and done a fair bit for club and country in women's football, but it's fair to say she is far from finished in her career ambitions.

The 34-year-old has 170 England caps, but still maintains the desire to represent her country again at a World Cup.

More immediately in Reading midfielder Williams' sights, though, is a meeting with former club and current Women's Super League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Williams has happy memories of coming up against the Gunners in recent years, stunning everyone both on and off the pitch with a winning goal straight from kick-off in a league cup tie a year ago.

But it may take something equally miraculous if Williams is to help Reading upset an Arsenal team on a 100% start to the season and fresh from toppling champions Chelsea 5-0 away from home.

"The three games we played against them last season were very competitive," she told BBC Radio Berkshire. "They edged us out in the last meeting, but this year they definitely have a squad capable of winning the league.

"However, the way the WSL is set up this year, we definitely believe we have the team capable of going there and taking some points off them.

"When we've played against the top teams, we've had a strong game plan and executed it, so hopefully we can do the same again."

'Hanging in there'

Former Everton and Liverpool player Williams joined Reading in August 2017 on a two-year contract after a year at Arsenal.

It marked a sign of intent from Reading after just one season in the top tier before they went on to finish fourth last season.

"It was a big thing for me to come to Reading," Williams said. "People raised an eyebrow at first and said 'can she still do it? Isn't she past it?'

"But once I spoke to the coaching staff, I knew Reading was going to be a club where I was only going to get better and improve as a player, re-motivate me and make me more ambitious.

Fara Williams helped Reading finish fourth in the WSL in her first season at the club

"I feel like I'm more energised.

"I wish I was here five or six years ago with the coaches we have. I really believe I could've been in my peak with the coaches around me making me better.

"Now, I'm enjoying learning at 34. Domestically, I certainly don't feel past it. But, I'm learning, still as competitive as ever and still hanging in there as an international."

World Cup ambitions

Williams was handed an international recall by Phil Neville for the recent friendlies against Brazil and Australia and was sent on as substitute in both games.

While admittedly nearing the closing stages of her playing career before a potential move into coaching, she is hungry to pull on the Three Lions shirt at a World Cup for the fourth time.

"I've got to work hard this year," Williams said. "I've got a big eight months ahead where I need to keep doing what I'm doing and try and perform for Reading.

"If I do that, Phil hopefully gives me the nod when he comes to naming his squad.

"It's always a proud moment pulling on that shirt and it was nice that the match against Australia was at Fulham, not far from where I grew up.

"Lots of my friends and family were there and despite the result, it was a momentous occasion. Hopefully there's a few more around the corner."

Fara Williams was talking to BBC Radio Berkshire's Ady Williams.