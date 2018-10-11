Jamie Proctor and Michael Smith: Rotherham strikers sign new contracts
Rotherham forwards Jamie Proctor and Michael Smith have agreed new deals.
Both players were out of contract at the end of the 2018-19 campaign with Proctor extending his stay at the New York Stadium until 2021 and Smith agreeing a deal at the Championship club until the summer of 2022.
Proctor, 26, who has scored three goals this season, missed much of last season with a knee injury.
Smith, also 26, joined from Bury in January and has scored seven times.