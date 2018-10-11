Lewis Wing: Middlesbrough midfielder signs new contract

Lewis Wing made his debut for Middlesbrough against Scunthorpe in the Carabao Cup in August 2017

Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing has extended his contract at the Riverside until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year-old joined Boro from non-league AFC Shildon in the summer of 2017 and played 22 games on loan at League Two side Yeovil Town last term.

Wing has made five appearances for Tony Pulis' first team so far this campaign.

"I think I've got a lot to improve on still, but at the start of the season I couldn't have asked for much more," he told the Championship club's website.