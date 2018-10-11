Shane Duffy: New Brighton deal rewards Republic of Ireland man's persistence

Shane Duffy is in his second season of Premier League football with Brighton

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy says his new five-year contract at Brighton shows the value of "not giving up".

The 26-year-old Derryman made only a handful of Everton appearances during six years at Goodison Park.

His Everton stint included needing life-saving surgery on a ruptured liver before various loan spells were followed by two years at Blackburn.

"I had it tough early on in my career," says the centre-back.

"It was going from high to low and I didn't really know where I was going.

"But I just stuck at it and luckily enough, I found a club where they believed in me and they gave me the chance to play at the top level."

Duffy made five appearances for Everton during his seven-year stint at Goodison Park

Duffy's Everton debut as a 17-year-old

Duffy, who represented Northern Ireland at youth level before switching allegiance to the Republic, made his Everton debut as a 17-year-old substitute against AEK Athens in a Europa League game in December 2009.

However, an accidental collision while training with Giovanni Trapattoni's Republic of Ireland squad five months later saw Duffy having to undergo his life-saving surgery.

As Duffy struggled to make an impression at Goodison Park, he had loan stints at Burnley, Scunthorpe and Yeovil before being signed by Blackburn in September 2014.

The Northern Ireland-born player had made his Republic debut against Costa Rica a few months earlier after Martin O'Neill had taken over from Trapattoni.

Within two years, Duffy was playing for the Republic at Euro 2016 in France and after moving to Brighton two months later, the centre-back was soon celebrating helping the Seagulls clinch a Premier League place.

The Derryman admits he could not have dreamt of doing either during his darkest days in the game.

"There were low days when you're thinking, 'Are you good enough?'. You question yourself.

"But you get yourself around good people, you work hard. All the lads will tell you, every day you work hard, be the best you can be and thankfully I found the right pathway that gave me a chance to bring the better side out of me."

Republic aim to regain defensive solidity

Improvement is very much the theme in the Ireland camp this week they prepare for a reunion with a Danish side which denied them a trip to this summer's World Cup finals with a thumping 5-1 play-off second leg victory in Dublin in November.

That, coupled with a bruising 4-1 opening Nations League defeat in Wales last month, has left Duffy and his team-mates looking to re-establish the largely previous defensive solidity under O'Neill.

The defender, who scored the opening goal against the Danes, said: "We have always had quite a strong record over the two campaigns, defensively, but in the last two big games we have let a lot in.

"Maybe it is about getting back to basics and doing what we're good at, rather than doing something we're not really used to.

"We have to go back, believe and trust the lads, and hopefully we will get back to keeping clean sheets."