Jan Vertonghen: Injured Tottenham defender expected to be out until December

Jan Vertonghen (right) has been at Tottenham since 2012

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is expected to be out until December with a hamstring injury.

The Belgium international suffered the problem during the 2-0 Premier League win at Huddersfield on 29 September.

Vertonghen, 31, has made eight appearances for Spurs this season, and scored against Newcastle on the opening day of the league campaign.

The club said in a statement that he had made a "good initial response to rehabilitation".

It added: "The Belgium defender will now continue his recovery with a view to returning to full training by December."