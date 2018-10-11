Wembley Stadium: FA Council has 'healthy discussion' over proposed £600m sale

Wembley Stadium reopened in 2007 after a rebuild costing £757m

The Football Association Council has had a "healthy discussion" about the proposed £600m sale of Wembley Stadium.

The 127-member body met on Thursday to hear a presentation from FA executives about why they back the sale of the stadium to Fulham owner Shahid Khan.

Among the issues discussed was ensuring there are protections in place "to ensure Wembley's status as the national stadium".

The FA Council is set to vote on the proposed sale on 24 October.

A senior FA source had earlier told BBC Sport the board believes the odds are slightly against the purchase being sanctioned given the strong objections of some councillors to the home of English football being sold off.

The council, which includes representatives of the Premier League, Football League and county FAs and is often referred to as the parliament of English football, has no powers to formally stop the deal.