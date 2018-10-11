Paul Gascoigne: Hall of Fame nomination withdrawn

Gascoigne playing for Rangers against Kilmarnock in 1997

Paul Gascoigne's nomination for the Scottish Football Hall of Fame has been withdrawn after criticism and amid "concerns" over the former England and Rangers player's heath.

Gascoigne, 51, was one of a number of candidates suggested by the public before being chosen by a panel.

However, it was reported some of the Scottish FA board would boycott the awards dinner at protest.

A Hall of Fame statement said "a number of factors" were behind the move.

It read: "Further to consultation with the chair and members of the Scottish Football Hall of Fame committee, due to a number of factors including ongoing enquiries, and concerns over the state of Paul's health, it has been decided to withdraw the nomination of Paul Gascoigne at this time from this year's nomination process."

The awards dinner takes place on Sunday, 21 October at Hampden Park.

Midfielder Gascoigne was voted Player of the Year in his first season in Scotland and played a part in Rangers winning nine league titles in a row.

He was to be inducted along with four others, including former Scotland international Julie Fleeting.

Gascoigne joined the Glasgow side in 1995 from Lazio and went on to play more than 100 times for the club over three years.