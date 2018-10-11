Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Russia v Sweden
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Russia
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 3Neustädter
- 14DzhikiyaBooked at 53mins
- 4Rausch
- 8GazinskiyBooked at 50mins
- 11ZobninBooked at 39mins
- 20Ionov
- 17Golovin
- 6Cheryshev
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 5Semenov
- 7Kuzyaev
- 9Zabolotny
- 10Nabiullin
- 12Lunev
- 13Kudryashov
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Shunin
- 18Smolnikov
- 19Sorokin
- 21Kambolov
- 23Poloz
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 3Lindelöf
- 4Granqvist
- 6AugustinssonBooked at 31mins
- 17Claesson
- 7Larsson
- 13Svensson
- 10Forsberg
- 22Thelin
- 9Berg
Substitutes
- 5Olsson
- 8Andersson
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 14Olsson
- 15Hiljemark
- 16Krafth
- 18Papagiannopoulos
- 19Rohdén
- 20Ishak
- 21Durmaz
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Luca Banti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).
Isaac Thelin (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Thelin (Sweden).
Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia).
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Konstantin Rausch (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).
Roman Zobnin (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Thelin (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Russia 0, Sweden 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Russia 0, Sweden 0.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Mario Fernandes.
Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Thelin.
Attempt missed. Marcus Berg (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Konstantin Rausch.
Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).
Isaac Thelin (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Fernandes (Russia).
Isaac Thelin (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Yuri Gazinskiy.
Booking
Roman Zobnin (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yuri Gazinskiy.
Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.
Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikael Lustig with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Fernandes (Russia) because of an injury.
Booking
Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Fernandes (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Rausch with a cross.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.