UEFA Nations League - Group B2
Russia0Sweden0

Russia v Sweden

Line-ups

Russia

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 3Neustädter
  • 14DzhikiyaBooked at 53mins
  • 4Rausch
  • 8GazinskiyBooked at 50mins
  • 11ZobninBooked at 39mins
  • 20Ionov
  • 17Golovin
  • 6Cheryshev
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 5Semenov
  • 7Kuzyaev
  • 9Zabolotny
  • 10Nabiullin
  • 12Lunev
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Shunin
  • 18Smolnikov
  • 19Sorokin
  • 21Kambolov
  • 23Poloz

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Lustig
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4Granqvist
  • 6AugustinssonBooked at 31mins
  • 17Claesson
  • 7Larsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 10Forsberg
  • 22Thelin
  • 9Berg

Substitutes

  • 5Olsson
  • 8Andersson
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 14Olsson
  • 15Hiljemark
  • 16Krafth
  • 18Papagiannopoulos
  • 19Rohdén
  • 20Ishak
  • 21Durmaz
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Luca Banti

Match Stats

Home TeamRussiaAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

Booking

Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).

Isaac Thelin (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaac Thelin (Sweden).

Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia).

Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Konstantin Rausch (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).

Roman Zobnin (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaac Thelin (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.

Second Half

Second Half begins Russia 0, Sweden 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Russia 0, Sweden 0.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Mario Fernandes.

Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Thelin.

Attempt missed. Marcus Berg (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Konstantin Rausch.

Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).

Isaac Thelin (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mario Fernandes (Russia).

Isaac Thelin (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Yuri Gazinskiy.

Booking

Roman Zobnin (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).

Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yuri Gazinskiy.

Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.

Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikael Lustig with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mario Fernandes (Russia) because of an injury.

Booking

Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mario Fernandes (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Rausch with a cross.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg22007076
2Belarus21105054
3Moldova201104-41
4San Marino200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium11003033
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22002026
2Hungary21012203
3Greece21012203
4Estonia200202-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England100112-10
3Croatia100106-60

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland100112-10
3Austria100101-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

