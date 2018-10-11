UEFA Nations League - Group C4
Montenegro0Serbia2

Montenegro v Serbia

Line-ups

Montenegro

  • 1Petkovic
  • 2StojkovicBooked at 17minsSubstituted forJankovicat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 22Simic
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 7Vesovic
  • 19ScekicSubstituted forIvanicat 73'minutes
  • 4VukcevicBooked at 63mins
  • 23Marusic
  • 10Jovetic
  • 16Jovovic
  • 11BeqirajSubstituted forMugosaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Radunovic
  • 5Kopitovic
  • 8Jankovic
  • 9Mugosa
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Ljuljanovic
  • 14Zoric
  • 15Kajevic
  • 17Mirkovic
  • 18Kosovic
  • 20Ivanic
  • 21Klimenta

Serbia

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Rukavina
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 3Rodic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 19LukicBooked at 31minsSubstituted forJovicicat 73'minutes
  • 7Zivkovic
  • 10TadicBooked at 36mins
  • 14GacinovicSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 79'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forRadonjicat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Spajic
  • 8Prijovic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 15Vukovic
  • 16Jovicic
  • 17Kostic
  • 18Radonjic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 21Miletic
  • 23Jovanovic
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Montenegro 0, Serbia 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montenegro 0, Serbia 2.

Attempt missed. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.

Attempt missed. Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Branko Jovicic (Serbia).

Attempt saved. Mirko Ivanic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Mugosa with a headed pass.

Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Antonio Rukavina.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Milos Veljkovic.

Goal!

Goal! Montenegro 0, Serbia 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrija Zivkovic with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Stefan Mugosa replaces Fatos Beqiraj.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic replaces Mijat Gacinovic.

Booking

Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro).

Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Mijat Gacinovic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Mirko Ivanic replaces Aleksandar Scekic.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Branko Jovicic replaces Sasa Lukic.

Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sasa Lukic (Serbia).

Attempt saved. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikola Vukcevic.

Hand ball by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro).

Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Milos Veljkovic (Serbia).

Booking

Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro).

Dusan Tadic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).

Foul by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro).

Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg22007076
2Belarus21105054
3Moldova201104-41
4San Marino200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium11003033
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22002026
2Hungary21012203
3Greece21012203
4Estonia200202-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England100112-10
3Croatia100106-60

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland100112-10
3Austria100101-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

