Match ends, Montenegro 0, Serbia 2.
Montenegro v Serbia
Line-ups
Montenegro
- 1Petkovic
- 2StojkovicBooked at 17minsSubstituted forJankovicat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 22Simic
- 6Tomasevic
- 7Vesovic
- 19ScekicSubstituted forIvanicat 73'minutes
- 4VukcevicBooked at 63mins
- 23Marusic
- 10Jovetic
- 16Jovovic
- 11BeqirajSubstituted forMugosaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Radunovic
- 5Kopitovic
- 8Jankovic
- 9Mugosa
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Ljuljanovic
- 14Zoric
- 15Kajevic
- 17Mirkovic
- 18Kosovic
- 20Ivanic
- 21Klimenta
Serbia
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Rukavina
- 4Milenkovic
- 13Veljkovic
- 3Rodic
- 6Maksimovic
- 19LukicBooked at 31minsSubstituted forJovicicat 73'minutes
- 7Zivkovic
- 10TadicBooked at 36mins
- 14GacinovicSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 79'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forRadonjicat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Spajic
- 8Prijovic
- 12Rajkovic
- 15Vukovic
- 16Jovicic
- 17Kostic
- 18Radonjic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 21Miletic
- 23Jovanovic
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montenegro 0, Serbia 2.
Attempt missed. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.
Attempt missed. Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Branko Jovicic (Serbia).
Attempt saved. Mirko Ivanic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Mugosa with a headed pass.
Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia).
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Antonio Rukavina.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Milos Veljkovic.
Goal!
Goal! Montenegro 0, Serbia 2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrija Zivkovic with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Stefan Mugosa replaces Fatos Beqiraj.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic replaces Mijat Gacinovic.
Booking
Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro).
Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Mijat Gacinovic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Mirko Ivanic replaces Aleksandar Scekic.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Branko Jovicic replaces Sasa Lukic.
Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sasa Lukic (Serbia).
Attempt saved. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikola Vukcevic.
Hand ball by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro).
Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Milos Veljkovic (Serbia).
Booking
Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro).
Dusan Tadic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).
Foul by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro).
Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.