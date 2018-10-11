UEFA Nations League - Group C4
Lithuania0Romania1

Lithuania v Romania

Line-ups

Lithuania

  • 16Setkus
  • 7Zulpa
  • 5Jankauskas
  • 2Klimavicius
  • 23Baravykas
  • 18Vorobjovas
  • 14Slivka
  • 4Slavickas
  • 11Novikovas
  • 10Sernas
  • 22Cernych

Substitutes

  • 1Zubas
  • 3Janusevskis
  • 6Leimonas
  • 9Kazlauskas
  • 12Bartkus
  • 13Simkus
  • 15Petravicius
  • 17Kuklys
  • 19Valskis
  • 20Borovskis
  • 21Silenas

Romania

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 6Manea
  • 4Tamas
  • 22Sapunaru
  • 11Bancu
  • 15AntonBooked at 32mins
  • 18Marin
  • 7ChipciuBooked at 44mins
  • 23Stanciu
  • 20Mitrita
  • 19Tucudean

Substitutes

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 2Benzar
  • 3Tosca
  • 5Baluta
  • 8Stoian
  • 9Rotariu
  • 10Maxim
  • 13Keseru
  • 16Nita
  • 17Tanase
  • 21Dragus
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamLithuaniaAway TeamRomania
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home3
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

Foul by Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania).

Cristian Manea (Romania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Darvydas Sernas (Lithuania).

Attempt blocked. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Linas Klimavicius (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Tucudean (Romania).

Attempt blocked. Darvydas Sernas (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vykintas Slivka.

Second Half

Second Half begins Lithuania 0, Romania 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Lithuania 0, Romania 1.

Booking

Alexandru Chipciu (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fiodor Cernych (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alexandru Chipciu (Romania).

Attempt saved. Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fiodor Cernych.

Gabriel Tamas (Romania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darvydas Sernas (Lithuania).

Attempt missed. Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu.

Booking

Paul Anton (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Anton (Romania).

Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicusor Bancu (Romania).

Foul by Cristian Sapunaru (Romania).

Darvydas Sernas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Tucudean.

Hand ball by Vykintas Slivka (Lithuania).

Foul by Alexandru Chipciu (Romania).

Vaidas Slavickas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Tucudean (Romania).

Darvydas Sernas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Romania. Conceded by Ernestas Setkus.

Attempt saved. Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Chipciu.

Offside, Romania. Gabriel Tamas tries a through ball, but Alexandru Chipciu is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Lithuania 0, Romania 1. Alexandru Chipciu (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Mitrita.

Attempt blocked. Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Tucudean.

Attempt missed. Paul Anton (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexandru Chipciu.

Offside, Lithuania. Linas Klimavicius tries a through ball, but Fiodor Cernych is caught offside.

Fiodor Cernych (Lithuania) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rolandas Baravykas with a cross.

Corner, Romania. Conceded by Algis Jankauskas.

Attempt saved. Alexandru Chipciu (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Alexandru Mitrita (Romania).

Top Stories