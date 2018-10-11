UEFA Nations League - Group A3
Poland1Portugal2

Poland v Portugal

Line-ups

Poland

  • 22Fabianski
  • 18BereszynskiSubstituted forKedzioraat 45'minutes
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 14KlichBooked at 48mins
  • 21Kurzawa
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Piatek
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Pietrzak
  • 4Kedziora
  • 6Góralski
  • 7Milik
  • 8Linetty
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Dragowski
  • 13Szymanski
  • 16Blaszczykowski
  • 17Kadzior
  • 19Kaminski

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Cavaco Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 18Neves
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 20Afonso Fernandes
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Ferreira Silva
  • 11André SilvaBooked at 37mins

Substitutes

  • 4Novo Neto
  • 5Rodrigues
  • 8Renato Sanches
  • 9Macedo Lopes
  • 12Morais Ramos
  • 13Danilo
  • 15Relvas de Oliveira
  • 16Bruno Fernandes
  • 21Cédric Soares
  • 22Beto
  • 23Hélder Costa
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

Foul by João Cancelo (Portugal).

Rafal Kurzawa (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Portugal. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Pepe is caught offside.

Booking

Mateusz Klich (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mateusz Klich (Poland).

Second Half

Second Half begins Poland 1, Portugal 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Poland. Tomasz Kedziora replaces Bartosz Bereszynski.

Half Time

First Half ends, Poland 1, Portugal 2.

Goal!

Own Goal by Kamil Glik, Poland. Poland 1, Portugal 2.

Offside, Portugal. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Carvalho with a through ball.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).

Booking

André Silva (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by André Silva (Portugal).

Kamil Glik (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rafa (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).

Attempt saved. Rafa (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Silva with a through ball.

Corner, Poland. Conceded by Pizzi.

Attempt saved. Pizzi (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Silva.

Goal!

Goal! Poland 1, Portugal 1. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pizzi.

Rafa (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).

Pizzi (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jan Bednarek (Poland).

Foul by André Silva (Portugal).

Jan Bednarek (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

Attempt blocked. Rafa (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Pizzi (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Mário Rui (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland).

Offside, Portugal. André Silva tries a through ball, but Rafa is caught offside.

Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Carvalho.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg22007076
2Belarus21105054
3Moldova201104-41
4San Marino200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32103037
2Azerbaijan31202115
3Faroe Islands310234-13
4Malta301225-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium11003033
3Iceland200209-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England100112-10
3Croatia100106-60

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland22003036
2Albania210112-13
3Israel200202-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32104227
2Romania31203215
3Montenegro31112114
4Lithuania300304-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22003126
2Poland201123-11
3Italy201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland100112-10
3Austria100101-10

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22002026
2Hungary21012203
3Greece21012203
4Estonia200202-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories