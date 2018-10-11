Foul by João Cancelo (Portugal).
Poland v Portugal
Line-ups
Poland
- 22Fabianski
- 18BereszynskiSubstituted forKedzioraat 45'minutes
- 15Glik
- 5Bednarek
- 3Jedrzejczyk
- 10Krychowiak
- 14KlichBooked at 48mins
- 21Kurzawa
- 20Zielinski
- 23Piatek
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2Pietrzak
- 4Kedziora
- 6Góralski
- 7Milik
- 8Linetty
- 11Grosicki
- 12Dragowski
- 13Szymanski
- 16Blaszczykowski
- 17Kadzior
- 19Kaminski
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Cavaco Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 6Rúben Dias
- 19Mário Rui
- 18Neves
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 20Afonso Fernandes
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Ferreira Silva
- 11André SilvaBooked at 37mins
Substitutes
- 4Novo Neto
- 5Rodrigues
- 8Renato Sanches
- 9Macedo Lopes
- 12Morais Ramos
- 13Danilo
- 15Relvas de Oliveira
- 16Bruno Fernandes
- 21Cédric Soares
- 22Beto
- 23Hélder Costa
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Rafal Kurzawa (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Portugal. Bernardo Silva tries a through ball, but Pepe is caught offside.
Booking
Mateusz Klich (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Poland).
Second Half
Second Half begins Poland 1, Portugal 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Tomasz Kedziora replaces Bartosz Bereszynski.
Half Time
First Half ends, Poland 1, Portugal 2.
Goal!
Own Goal by Kamil Glik, Poland. Poland 1, Portugal 2.
Offside, Portugal. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but André Silva is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Carvalho with a through ball.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).
Booking
André Silva (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by André Silva (Portugal).
Kamil Glik (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rafa (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).
Attempt saved. Rafa (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Silva with a through ball.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Pizzi.
Attempt saved. Pizzi (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Silva.
Goal!
Goal! Poland 1, Portugal 1. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pizzi.
Rafa (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).
Pizzi (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jan Bednarek (Poland).
Foul by André Silva (Portugal).
Jan Bednarek (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Attempt blocked. Rafa (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Pizzi (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Mário Rui (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland).
Offside, Portugal. André Silva tries a through ball, but Rafa is caught offside.
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Carvalho.