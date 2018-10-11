UEFA Nations League - Group D3
Kosovo3Malta1

Kosovo v Malta

Line-ups

Kosovo

  • 1Ujkani
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 17Kololli
  • 6KryeziuBooked at 70mins
  • 5Shala
  • 22Zhegrova
  • 14BerishaSubstituted forHalimiat 74'minutes
  • 10ZeneliSubstituted forRashicaat 77'minutes
  • 18MuriqiSubstituted forKastratiat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Dallku
  • 4Voca
  • 7Rashica
  • 8Halimi
  • 9Avdijaj
  • 11Rashani
  • 12Maloku
  • 16Bekaj
  • 20Kastrati
  • 21Nuhiu
  • 23Berisha

Malta

  • 1Hogg
  • 4Borg
  • 5AgiusBooked at 90mins
  • 16Apap
  • 3Mbong
  • 11MuscatSubstituted forPisaniat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8FenechSubstituted forBriffaat 60'minutes
  • 13Failla
  • 9MifsudBooked at 70mins
  • 15Corbalan
  • 10SchembriSubstituted forEffiongat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 6Grech
  • 7Pisani
  • 12Bonello
  • 14Farrugia
  • 17Camilleri
  • 18Kristensen
  • 19Effiong
  • 20Cohen
  • 21Briffa
  • 22Attard
  • 23Sultana
Referee:
Tamás Bognar

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home25
Away4
Shots on Target
Home14
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Kosovo 3, Malta 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Kosovo 3, Malta 1.

Booking

Andrei Agius (Malta) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Lirim Kastrati (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Stephen Pisani (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Besar Halimi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Pisani (Malta).

Hand ball by Milot Rashica (Kosovo).

Attempt missed. Clayton Failla (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).

Roderick Briffa (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo).

Clayton Failla (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Malta. Stephen Pisani replaces Rowen Muscat.

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Lirim Kastrati replaces Vedat Muriqi.

Attempt missed. Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

Goal!

Goal! Kosovo 3, Malta 1. Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milot Rashica.

Foul by Milot Rashica (Kosovo).

Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Andrew Hogg.

Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Milot Rashica replaces Arbër Zeneli.

Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Besar Halimi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Ferdinando Apap.

Attempt blocked. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Besar Halimi replaces Valon Berisha.

Foul by Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo).

Alfred Effiong (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Offside, Kosovo. Mergim Vojvoda tries a through ball, but Edon Zhegrova is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Valon Berisha (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Michael Mifsud (Malta) for a bad foul.

Valon Berisha (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Mifsud (Malta).

Booking

Hekuran Kryeziu (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Kosovo 2, Malta 1. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).

Rowen Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg22007076
2Belarus21105054
3Moldova201104-41
4San Marino200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium11003033
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22002026
2Hungary21012203
3Greece21012203
4Estonia200202-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England100112-10
3Croatia100106-60

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland100112-10
3Austria100101-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20
