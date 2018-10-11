Match ends, Kosovo 3, Malta 1.
Kosovo v Malta
-
Line-ups
Kosovo
- 1Ujkani
- 15Vojvoda
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 17Kololli
- 6KryeziuBooked at 70mins
- 5Shala
- 22Zhegrova
- 14BerishaSubstituted forHalimiat 74'minutes
- 10ZeneliSubstituted forRashicaat 77'minutes
- 18MuriqiSubstituted forKastratiat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Dallku
- 4Voca
- 7Rashica
- 8Halimi
- 9Avdijaj
- 11Rashani
- 12Maloku
- 16Bekaj
- 20Kastrati
- 21Nuhiu
- 23Berisha
Malta
- 1Hogg
- 4Borg
- 5AgiusBooked at 90mins
- 16Apap
- 3Mbong
- 11MuscatSubstituted forPisaniat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8FenechSubstituted forBriffaat 60'minutes
- 13Failla
- 9MifsudBooked at 70mins
- 15Corbalan
- 10SchembriSubstituted forEffiongat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 6Grech
- 7Pisani
- 12Bonello
- 14Farrugia
- 17Camilleri
- 18Kristensen
- 19Effiong
- 20Cohen
- 21Briffa
- 22Attard
- 23Sultana
- Referee:
- Tamás Bognar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kosovo 3, Malta 1.
Booking
Andrei Agius (Malta) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Lirim Kastrati (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Stephen Pisani (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Besar Halimi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Pisani (Malta).
Hand ball by Milot Rashica (Kosovo).
Attempt missed. Clayton Failla (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).
Roderick Briffa (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo).
Clayton Failla (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Stephen Pisani replaces Rowen Muscat.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Lirim Kastrati replaces Vedat Muriqi.
Attempt missed. Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo 3, Malta 1. Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milot Rashica.
Foul by Milot Rashica (Kosovo).
Juan Corbalan (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Andrew Hogg.
Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Milot Rashica replaces Arbër Zeneli.
Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Besar Halimi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Ferdinando Apap.
Attempt blocked. Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Besar Halimi replaces Valon Berisha.
Foul by Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo).
Alfred Effiong (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Offside, Kosovo. Mergim Vojvoda tries a through ball, but Edon Zhegrova is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Valon Berisha (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Michael Mifsud (Malta) for a bad foul.
Valon Berisha (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Mifsud (Malta).
Booking
Hekuran Kryeziu (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo 2, Malta 1. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).
Rowen Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.