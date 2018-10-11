Match ends, Iraq 0, Argentina 4.
Iraq v Argentina
-
Football
Line-ups
Iraq
- 12Hachim
- 17Ali Mhawi
- 2KhalafSubstituted forKamil Shiltaghat 57'minutes
- 4Nadhim
- 5AtiyahSubstituted forSulakaat 77'minutes
- 6Nassir Al-TameemiBooked at 27minsSubstituted forJabur Al-Shuwailiat 68'minutes
- 9Yasin GhaniSubstituted forAli Kadhimat 45'minutes
- 11Attwan
- 8Rashid
- 7MeramSubstituted forAl-Saediat 45'minutes
- 13ResanSubstituted forAjeelat 70'minutesBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 1Talib
- 3Jabur Al-Shuwaili
- 10Ali Kadhim
- 14Ajeel
- 15Salman
- 16Al-Saedi
- 18Yaseen
- 19Kamil Shiltagh
- 20Farhan
- 21Al-Furaiji
- 22Sulaka
- 23Mohammed Jabur
Argentina
- 1Romero
- 4BustosSubstituted forKannemannat 75'minutes
- 6Pezzella
- 13Funes Mori
- 8Acuña
- 5ParedesSubstituted forCerviat 60'minutes
- 21Dybala
- 14MezaSubstituted forSalvioat 45'minutes
- 25VázquezSubstituted forAscacibarat 45'minutes
- 31de PaulSubstituted forPereyraat 45'minutes
- 27MartínezSubstituted forSimeoneat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kannemann
- 7Pereyra
- 11Correa
- 12Herrera
- 15Ascacibar
- 18Salvio
- 19Simeone
- 20Lo Celso
- 23Rulli
- 24Cervi
- 26Saravia
- 29Foyth
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Iraq 0, Argentina 4.
Goal!
Goal! Iraq 0, Argentina 4. Franco Cervi (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Walter Kannemann.
Roberto Pereyra (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hussein Ali (Iraq).
Corner, Iraq. Conceded by Ramiro Funes Mori.
Roberto Pereyra (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hussein Ali (Iraq).
Franco Cervi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amjed Attwan (Iraq).
Goal!
Goal! Iraq 0, Argentina 3. Germán Pezzella (Argentina) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Eduardo Salvio with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Rebin Sulaka.
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Salvio (Argentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Eduardo Salvio (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rebin Sulaka (Iraq).
Walter Kannemann (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mazin Fayyadh (Iraq).
Substitution
Substitution, Iraq. Rebin Sulaka replaces Ali Faez.
Santiago Ascacibar (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hussein Ali (Iraq).
Booking
Mazin Fayyadh (Iraq) is shown the yellow card.
Walter Kannemann (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mazin Fayyadh (Iraq).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Walter Kannemann replaces Fabricio Bustos.
Ramiro Funes Mori (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mazin Fayyadh (Iraq).
Attempt saved. Marcos Acuña (Argentina) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Pereyra.
Substitution
Substitution, Iraq. Mazin Fayyadh replaces Bashar Resan.
Substitution
Substitution, Iraq. Hussam Kadhim replaces Ali Adnan.
Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hussein Ali (Iraq).
Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Osamah Rashid (Iraq).
Corner, Iraq. Conceded by Ramiro Funes Mori.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Franco Cervi replaces Leandro Paredes.
Attempt missed. Bashar Resan (Iraq) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Osamah Rashid.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Jalal Hassan.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
Substitution
Substitution, Iraq. Mahdi Kamil replaces Ahmed Khalaf.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Giovanni Simeone replaces Lautaro Martínez.