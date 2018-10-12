Andy Robertson: Kieran Tierney and I are 'both out of position'

Andy Robertson clears as Kieran Tierney looks on in Scotland's 2-1 loss to Israel

Scotland captain Andy Robertson says he and Kieran Tierney "both want to play left-back" but are not able to because of manager Alex McLeish's system.

Liverpool's Robertson played left wing-back and Celtic's Tierney left centre-back in the 2-1 Nations League defeat in Israel on Thursday.

McLeish has adopted a back three to try and accommodate both but neither has looked particularly comfortable.

"Both of us are out of position," captain Robertson told BBC Scotland.

"So it's two positions we need to try and learn. We've played there before but we need to learn it in this system. Unfortunately, that will take time. Both of us want to play left-back and there isn't that slot just now.

"The gaffer has looked at it and wants to get me and KT down the left. I've got to start a lot higher and I don't have a winger to play with. From that point of view, it is a lot harder. I won't speak for Kieran, but I wasn't good enough."

An own goal from Tierney settled the Nations League match in Haifa, with Scotland surrendering a first-half lead.

Charlie Mulgrew converted a penalty for the visitors but Dor Peretz levelled shortly after the break and McLeish's side played the final half-hour with 10 men following a second booking for John Souttar.

"We started well and then were poor and they got a foothold in the game," said Robertson.

"I don't want to take anything away from them [Israel] but I think it was more us being bad. If we play to our capabilities, we get a more positive result but we made them look good."

'Neither is playing their best position' - analysis

Former Scotland striker Billy Dodds on BBC Radio Scotland

We've got two of the best left-backs for a long time and neither is playing their best position.

I've played a 3-5-2 before and it is fine if you have the right personnel, but I don't think we do.

Alex's job is to change it when it's not working and he didn't and he'll come under scrutiny for that.