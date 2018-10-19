Championship
Sheff Wed19:45Middlesbrough
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

Lucas Joao has only started four Sheffield Wednesday games this season - but he is the Owls top scorer with five goals
Follow live text commentary from 19:30 BST

Sheffield Wednesday must take on Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough without Italian playmaker Fernando Forestieri.

He is out with a hamstring strain picked up in the 2-1 win at Bristol City prior to the international break.

Pulis will check on the fitness of his players who have returned from international duty.

Martin Braithwaite, George Saville, Paddy McNair and Mo Besic will all be assessed after appearing for their respective national sides.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough will go top if they win, while victory would take sixth-placed Wednesday within three points of their City neighbours, leaders Sheffield United, ahead of Saturday's fixtures.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, Sheffield Wednesday have lost four of their last five games against Middlesbrough, drawing the other 0-0 in January 2018.
  • Wednesday and Middlesbrough have not drawn a match at Hillsborough in any of their last 15 league meetings, nine of which the Owls have won.
  • Lucas Joao, who came on to score a brace in the Owls' win at Bristol City, has now scored 14 league goals as a substitute since the start of the 2015-16 season - twice as many as any other Championship player in that time.
  • Boro have not lost a Championship match when they have held a lead since March 2015 against Nottingham Forest - they are unbeaten in 67 Championship matches when they have gone ahead.
  • Wednesday are one of five Championship teams unbeaten at home this season (along with Brentford, Birmingham, Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic), having won two and drawn four of their six games at Hillsborough.
  • Since conceding twice against Millwall on the opening day, Boro have not conceded a first-half goal in 11 Championship matches.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd128132113825
2West Brom1273231171424
3Leeds126512291323
4Middlesbrough12642146822
5Nottm Forest124711713419
6Sheff Wed125431918119
7Brentford124622014618
8Derby125341513218
9Norwich125341515018
10Blackburn124621415-118
11Swansea12453129317
12Wigan125251416-217
13Bristol City124441614216
14Stoke124441718-116
15Aston Villa123632020015
16Bolton124351015-515
17Birmingham122821312114
18QPR12426919-1014
19Rotherham12327919-1011
20Millwall122461319-610
21Reading122371520-59
22Preston122371824-69
23Ipswich121651118-79
24Hull122281019-98
