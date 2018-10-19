Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

Lucas Joao has only started four Sheffield Wednesday games this season - but he is the Owls top scorer with five goals

Sheffield Wednesday must take on Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough without Italian playmaker Fernando Forestieri.

He is out with a hamstring strain picked up in the 2-1 win at Bristol City prior to the international break.

Pulis will check on the fitness of his players who have returned from international duty.

Martin Braithwaite, George Saville, Paddy McNair and Mo Besic will all be assessed after appearing for their respective national sides.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough will go top if they win, while victory would take sixth-placed Wednesday within three points of their City neighbours, leaders Sheffield United, ahead of Saturday's fixtures.

Match facts