Dulwich Hamlet goalkeeper threatened with having car towed during game with Crystal Palace

We've all heard the announcement before...

"Can the owner of the car blocking the emergency exit please speak to your nearest steward?"

Normally it's not a problem.

That's because normally the offending vehicle is not owned by the goalkeeper playing in the match!

Dulwich keeper Preston Edwards ignored the announcement the first two times his car registration was read out over the public address system in Thursday night's match between Dulwich Hamlet and Premier League Crystal Palace - a game set up as a fundraiser for the non-league club.

However, when the third message stated the car was being towed, he could no longer concentrate on the game.

Edwards turned to the crowd behind his goal and shouted "that's my car!", which only resulted in chants of "Preston move your car, Preston, Preston move your car".

Eventually the car was safely moved by a member of the crowd.

"It wasn't a wind up," Edwards said on Twitter.

"The first two times I ignored it. The third time they mentioned it getting towed. That's when I panicked!"

He said he had parked the car in the incorrect place because he was "running late and saw no spaces".

Sadly for Edwards, his team conceded five goals in a 5-0 defeat by Palace.

Dulwich play in the National League South but were evicted from their home ground Champion Hill due to an ongoing row with property developers. They currently play their home games in Tooting.