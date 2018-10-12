Usain Bolt scores twice on first start for Australia's Central Coast Mariners

Bolt retired from athletics in 2017

Usain Bolt has scored his first goals for a professional football team, getting two on his first start for Central Coast Mariners in a friendly.

The Jamaican eight-time Olympic sprint champion scored the Mariners' third and fourth goals against Macarthur South West and celebrated with his trademark lightning bolt celebration.

Bolt joined the A-League club in August for an "indefinite training period".

"My first start and scoring two goals, it's a good feeling," Bolt, 32, said.

"I'm happy I could come here and show the world I'm improving. I'm keen to be a Mariner, to play my best and get into the team."

The 100m and 200m world record holder has previously trained with Borussia Dortmund, South African club Sundowns and Norway's Stromsgodset.

