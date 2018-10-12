Mark Roberts: Queen's Park appoint replacement for Gus MacPherson

From the section

Mark Roberts had more than 100 games as Ayr manager

Mark Roberts has taken over as Queen's Park head coach following Gus MacPherson's departure to St Mirren.

Former Kilmarnock forward Roberts, 42, moved into coaching during a playing spell with Ayr United but left in 2014 after two years as manager.

MacPherson, 50, left Hampden to become technical director at St Mirren, where he used to be manager.

And League Two Queen's Park visit St Mirren Under-21s in Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup third-round tie.