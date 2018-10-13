Scottish League Two
Elgin1Cowdenbeath1

Elgin City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 3Lowdon
  • 4McHardy
  • 2Cooper
  • 17Farquhar
  • 7Omar
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 14Morrison
  • 9McLeish
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 1McHale
  • 12Byrne
  • 16Miller
  • 19McGowan
  • 20Hay
  • 23Sopel

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 3Talbot
  • 5Deas
  • 4Marsh
  • 2Mullen
  • 11Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 8Malcolm
  • 7Cox
  • 10Scott
  • 9Sheerin

Substitutes

  • 12Scullion
  • 14Pyper
  • 15Kay
  • 16Swann
  • 18Skelly
  • 19Renton
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Fraser Mullen.

Attempt blocked. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Greg Morrison (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 1, Cowdenbeath 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Morrison (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordyn Sheerin.

Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City98011831524
2Peterhead97111951422
3Clyde9603158718
4Annan Athletic95131712516
5Elgin94231013-314
6Queen's Park932479-211
7Cowdenbeath92341011-19
8Stirling9207615-96
9Berwick9207821-136
10Albion9117821-134
