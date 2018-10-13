Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Elgin City v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 3Lowdon
- 4McHardy
- 2Cooper
- 17Farquhar
- 7Omar
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 14Morrison
- 9McLeish
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 1McHale
- 12Byrne
- 16Miller
- 19McGowan
- 20Hay
- 23Sopel
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 3Talbot
- 5Deas
- 4Marsh
- 2Mullen
- 11Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 8Malcolm
- 7Cox
- 10Scott
- 9Sheerin
Substitutes
- 12Scullion
- 14Pyper
- 15Kay
- 16Swann
- 18Skelly
- 19Renton
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Fraser Mullen.
Attempt blocked. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Greg Morrison (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 1, Cowdenbeath 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Morrison (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, Cowdenbeath 1. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordyn Sheerin.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.