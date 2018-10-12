Chris Humphrey: Motherwell thanked by winger as he retires because of injury

Chris Humphrey scored nine goals for Motherwell

Winger Chris Humphrey says will "never forget" the support Motherwell gave him, after announcing his retirement from football because of injury.

Humphrey, 31, lost his unborn son during his four-year spell at Fir Park - a time in which he played 163 games.

The 31-year-old last played for Barrow on loan from Bury in February, having had a brief spell at Hibernian in 2017.

"I've been playing for the last year or so with a lot of pain and I can't play through that anymore," he said.

"Massive thank you to all the Motherwell fans. Everyone at the football club was great and I will never forget that."