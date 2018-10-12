Georgios Samaras: Former Celtic striker retires after 16-year career

  • From the section Celtic
Georgios Samaras scores a penalty for Celtic against Dundee United
Georgios Samaras marked his final Celtic appearance with a converted penalty against Dundee United

Former Celtic striker Georgios Samaras has announced his retirement from football, aged 33.

The most prolific spell of the forward's 16-year senior career was in Scotland, where he scored 74 goals over six-and-a-half seasons.

The Greek initially moved to Glasgow in 2008 on loan from Manchester City and also featured for Heerenveen, West Brom and Real Zaragoza.

Samaras scored nine times in 81 appearances for his country.

A tweet by Celtic about their former player Georgios Samaras
Celtic tweeted their thanks for Samaras' contribution to the club

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport