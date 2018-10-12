Africa Cup of Nations: Seedorf gets first Cameroon win

Paris Saint-Germain's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting turned down the chance to play for Cameroon at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

African champions Cameroon edged past Malawi 1-0 to earn Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf his first win in charge of the Indomitable Lions.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the only goal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier just after the hour mark.

The captain held off two Malawi defenders to score with a powerful shot from just outside the area.

Cameroon, who qualify for the Nations Cup automatically as hosts, move to seven points from three matches while Malawi remain on three points.

Choupo-Moting was one of several players who turned down the chance to play for Cameroon as they won the Nations Cup in Gabon last year.

Seedorf and his team now travel to face Malawi in the reverse fixture next Tuesday.

The other two sides in Group B are Morocco and Comoros who play each other on Saturday and again next Tuesday as well.

